Malaysia fails to defend men’s mass start gold medal

Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin picked up the silver in 3:26:04s. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017 NILAI, Aug 24 ― Malaysia’s top riders failed to defend the men’s mass start gold medal in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

In the 141.6km race which started at Dataran Nilai here today, Malaysia’s best finisher was Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin who picked up the silver in 3 hours 26 minutes 4 seconds (3:26:04s).

He was four seconds behind Thailand’s Nawuti Liphongyu who did 3:26:00s while Mai Nguyen Hung of Vietnam took the bronze in 3:26:04s ( Mohd Shahrul was slightly ahead at the finish line) .

At the last edition in Singapore two years, Mohd Harrif Saleh had delivered the gold while Anuar Manan won the bronze.

Mohd Harrif who was also in action today was caught in a tactical battle by Vietnamese, Thai and Indonesian riders and was unable to shake them off, resulting in him coming in 30th place.

Of the other Malaysian riders, Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki came in fifth, Muhammad Adiq Husainie Othman (eighth ), Mohd Zamri Saleh (13th) and Anuar (33rd).

Fifty-five riders from Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia took part in the race.

Next up is cycling is the BMX and Velodrome events. ― Bernama