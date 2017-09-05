Malaysia eyes golden feast at Asean Para Games

1Malaysian Paralympic Council deputy president John Ng and chef de mission Datuk Subramaniam Raman announce Malaysia’s target for the Asean Para Games. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — With Malaysia’s hopes to bag at least 103 gold medals at the upcoming Asean Para Games, all eyes will be on athletics, swimming, tenpin bowling and cycling.

Malaysian contingent chef de mission First Admiral (Rtd) Datuk Subramaniam Raman said three quarter of the medal prospects will come from these four sports.

“This is the highest target we’ve set for the contingent ever and we are contesting in almost all 368 events,” he said.

“Home ground advantage will also ensure our success, the last time we were champions was back in 2001 when we were hosts.”

“The athletes know what it takes to win and seeing how successful the SEA Games contingent has been, really encouraged them,” said Subramaniam.

Malaysia won 135 gold, 79 silver and 87 bronze in 2001 Asean Para Games and secured 52 gold, 58 silver and 37 bronze to finish third behind Thailand and Indonesia two years ago.

He also assured that concerns relating to food consumption has been addressed in order to avoid food poisoning.

“We have learnt from the SEA Games incident where some fell sick due to consumption of packed food,” said Subramaniam.

“We have made arrangements with the National Sports Institute and venues to provide food.”

“It will be based on a ‘grab and go’ concept and we want to ensure no repeats of the same incident,” he added.

While it has yet to be determined if there will be live telecasts of the 16 sports, Malaysian Paralympic Council deputy president John Ng said arrangements were being processed.

“Ultimately this is the organising committee’s jurisdiction but we hope those who aren’t able to attend physically will still be able to support at home through live broadcasts,” he said.

“There are a few prospects currently being discussed and we hope to finalise these in the coming days, there may also be live-streaming facilities online too.

“Support from the public is crucial for our success, it is our hope to see the same support the SEA Games contingent had for our athletes.”

Supporters and spectators will not require to purchase tickets as all events are free of charge.