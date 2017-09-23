Malaysia ends Thailand’s 10-year goalball domination

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Malaysian men’s goalball squad ended the domination of defending champion Thailand in the 9th Asean Para Games (APG) when they scored a 9-5 victory in the final of the match held at Hall 8 of the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), here today.

Malaysia, which lost to Thailand in the final of five previous editions (2005, 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2015), scored a goal through Muhammad Amirul Ahmad in the early minutes of the half-time of the game.

However, Thailand equalised the score through Siwarin Phonphirun before Malaysia ended the first half-time with a comfortable 5-2 victory.

The defending champions who did not want to succumb to an early defeat, exchanged two of its players in the second half-time to strengthen their team and beat Malaysia’s score.

Thailand fought to reduce their gap with Malaysia with 6-5 score, but most of their attempts were thwarted by midfielder Muhammad Haiqal Azani Azman. — Bernama