Malaysia drop five spots to 156 in latest Fifa ranking

The current ranking has put Malaysia on par with developing countries like Aruba Islands (160), Macedonia (162) and Kosovo (165). — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Malaysia's football fortunes suffered another blow when the December Fifa ranking list saw the country's position drop by another five spots.

According to the Fifa ranking list released on the Fifa website www.fifa.com today, Malaysia dropped from 156 in November to 161 in December.

However, it was not the worst position for Malaysia as in Jan and Feb, the country stood at 171, March 166, April & May (174), June (173), July & Aug (167), Sept (158) and Oct (164).

At the Asia level, Malaysia dropped from 30 to 31st in the list of 46 countries and at the Asean level, Malaysia are in fifth spot behind the Philippines (120), Thailand (126), Vietnam (134) and Myanmar (159).

Two Latin American countries Argentina and Brazil maintained first and second places respectively while 2014 World Cup winner Germany are in third.

The ranking list released by Fifa involves 209 countries. — Bernama