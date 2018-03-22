Malaysia drawn with Denmark for Thomas Cup Finals

Malaysia have been drawn in Group D together with Denmark, Russia and Algeria. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Defending champions Denmark would be Malaysia’s main obstacle in the group stages of the Thomas Cup Finals.

In the 2018 Thomas and Uber Cup draw ceremony held at Arnoma Grand Hotel in Bangkok, tonight, Malaysia have been drawn in Group D together with Denmark, Russia and Algeria.

However, it seems that the draw was favourable for the Malaysian team as they could avoid the top Asian contender in the preliminary stages.

The 2018 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals is scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 20-27.

It is also a chance for the Malaysian team to redeem their semi-final defeat to Denmark in the 2016 edition at Kunshan, China.

Top-seed and nine-time champion, China lead Group A with India, France and Australia, while Group B will feature 13-time winners Indonesia, South Korea, Canada and hosts Thailand.

Group C consists of Taiwan, Japan, Germany and Hong Kong.

In the Uber Cup draw, Malaysia, however, were not so lucky as they are drawn with defending champions China, Indonesia and France in Group D.

Japan leads Group A with India, Canada and Australia while host country, Thailand are in Group B with Taiwan, Germany and Hong Kong.

Group C comprises South Korea, Denmark, Russia and Mauritius. — Bernama