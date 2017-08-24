Malaysia defeats Thailand to win gold in light-fly weight event (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― Malaysia’s Mohamed Fuad Redzuan defeated Thani Narinram of Thailand in the light-fly weight (49kg) category final held at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC) Hall 8 here today.
Mohamed Fuad ended Malaysia's eight-year gold medal drought in boxing as the country’s last success was at the 2009 Games in Laos when Mohd Farkhan Haron and Mohd Fairuz Azwan contributed a gold medal each.
The Malaysian Boxing Federation has set a target of one gold at the SEA Games.
Ayuh Fuad!!! Gegak gempita sokongan dari penyokong #TeamMAS 📣 #MAS 🇲🇾vs 🇹🇭#THA #final #lightweight #49kg #boxing 🥊 #BangkitBersama #KL2017 pic.twitter.com/iSKt2gkwM2— #TeamMAS (@myTeamMAS) August 24, 2017