Malaysia defeats Thailand to win gold in light-fly weight event (VIDEO)

Thursday August 24, 2017
03:45 PM GMT+8

Mohamed Fuad Redzuan (in blue) has won the SEA Games light-fly weight (49kg) category final. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017Mohamed Fuad Redzuan (in blue) has won the SEA Games light-fly weight (49kg) category final. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― Malaysia’s Mohamed Fuad Redzuan defeated Thani Narinram of Thailand in the light-fly weight (49kg) category final held at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC) Hall 8 here today.

Mohamed Fuad ended Malaysia's eight-year gold medal drought in boxing as the country’s last success was at the 2009 Games in Laos when Mohd Farkhan Haron and Mohd Fairuz Azwan contributed a gold medal each.

The Malaysian Boxing Federation has set a target of one gold at the SEA Games.

