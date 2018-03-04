Malaysia cut down by dominant Aussies

Attacks were few and far between for the hosts, who found it tough to break through the relentless Australian pressure. — Photo by Marcus PheongIPOH, Mar 4 — After flying high against Ireland in their Sultan Azlan Shah cup opener, Malaysia were decisively brought down to earth by the mighty Australians today.

Despite putting up a brave fight, the Speedy Tigers fell to a 3-1 loss against the world champions who notched up their second comprehensive win of the tournament.

The Aussies used their trademark aggressive approach to stifle the Malaysians, and sent a warning to the other teams that they mean business this year.

From the get-go, the home crowd knew that this would be a tougher test than the Ireland match, as Malaysia were placed under pressure from the start.

And 10 minutes in, the deadlock was broken when Corey Weyer slammed a drag-flick between the Malaysian defence.

Attacks were few and far between for the hosts, who found it tough to break through the relentless Australian pressure.

The pressure paid off in the 29th minute when Daniel Beale robbed Najmi Jazlan close to the hosts’ goal and squared the ball to Dylan Wotherspoon for an easy tap-in.

Things improved for the home team in the third quarter, who thought they had pulled a goal back through Razie Rahim’s 33rd minute penalty corner—only for it to be ruled out by the officials.

Australia were back on top by the end of the third quarter, and extended their lead through a fierce shot from Aaron Kleinschmidt in the 43rd minute.

But the hosts refused to lie down. Ten minutes later, Marhan Jalil slammed in Malaysia’s consolation at the second attempt, after Aussie keeper Andrew Charter saved his first shot.

After a rest day tomorrow(Mar 5), Malaysia’s task will not be any easier as they face Argentina on Mar 6, while Australia play India.