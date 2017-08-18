Malaysia crush Philippines 96-11 to top netball table

Malaysia’s player L. Karishma (right) in an attempt to grab the ball during fourth meeting with the Philippines in KL2017 SEA Games Netball match at Stadium Juara Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The national netball squad have advanced to the semi-finals of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games when they steamrolled Philippines 96-11 at Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara here today.

The emphatic victory by the national team under coach Tracey Robinson of Australia put Malaysia at the top of the table with four wins in the five-nation round robin competition.

Right from the first minute of play, the lethal pair of Norashikin Kamal Zaman and L. Karishma wasted no time mesmerising their opponents.

By the end of the first quarter, the lanky Malaysian team were already up 24-2 and at the second quarter, the national squad had dunked in 50 points against four for Philippines.

The score at the third quarter was 75 for Malaysia and 7 for Philippines before the action finally stopped at 96 for the 2015 SEA Games silver medallist and 11 for Philippines.

“I am very happy with their combination (Norashikin and Karishma) today. They did an absolutely fantastic performance.

“I am very proud and very happy to have this team. I want the best for them,” Robinson told reporters after the match.

Meanwhile centre player Nur Fariha Abdul Razak praised her teammates and hoped they could clinch the gold medal for the country.

“We gave our best in every game and we did not underestimate our opponents,” she said.

The top four team will progress into the semi-finals tomorrow with Malaysia meeting Brunei. — Bernama