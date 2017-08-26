Malaysia continues domination in equestrian

Mohd Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil. — file pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Malaysian equestrian squad continued their domination in the equestrian eventing competition after winning the gold medal in the team show jumping event at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017), today.

In the event held at the 3Q Equestrian Centre, Rawang, near here, the team consisting of Praveen Nair Mathavan, Sharmini Christina Ratnasingham, Neelan Jonathan Ratnasingham and Mohd Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil, topped the competition without any penalty point.

The Philippine team claimed the silver with a total of 12 penalty points while Thailand took the bronze with 15 penalty points.

The squad had won two gold medals in the eventing competition through Quzandria Nur Mahamad Fathil in individual dressage and also the team competition.

The eventing competition continues on Monday with individual show jumping event. — Bernama