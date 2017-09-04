Malaysia confident of bounce back in Asia Cup football

The Malaysian players now know coach Nelo Vingada (right) better. — Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Malaysia is capable of bouncing back when it hosts Hong Kong in the Asia Cup Group A qualifier at Hang Jebat Stadium tomorrow. So say the players.

The Malaysians were beaten in their two friendlies prior to this clash — losing 2-1 to Syria and 1-0 to Myanmar.

Defender Shahrom Kalam said fans should not judge the team based on the two friendlies.

“All of us are thinking positive. The thing is we put ourselves in different views over this matter. As you can see Syria just beat Qatar in a World Cup qualifier a few days ago,” he said.

“Yes ... the Syrians earned a vital 3-1 win against Qatar to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for a first ever World Cup.

“We got the opportunity to play against the Syrians and in defeat we gained some knowledge and experience, that’s something”

The 31-year-old Shahrom, who is also Perak captain, said the match against Myanmar was a “trial phase.”

“So whatever it is, all of us believe and stay positive of beating Hong Kong,” he said. “Based on these two friendlies, our game approach is now different and we are more composed with the ball.

“The players also know coach (Nelo Vingada) better and we are aware what he wants from us. We will deliver that on pitch.”

Meanwhile, defender Kiko Insa feels no pressure at all despite being under the microscope to deliver Harimau Malaya a win.

“I’m just normal. I never get too excited before the game and at the same time not feeling nervous or pressure, never in my life,” said the Spanish-born Pahang defender.

“Only one thing that makes me can’t sleep is when we lose. I want a win against Hong Kong.

“I’ve already played two games with the team (against Syria and Myanmar) and we lost. So now no matter how, we must win.”

Insa, who obtained citizenship because his of a Malaysian grandmother from Kuala Lumpur, was called up by Vingada after the Portuguese tactician saw him in action for Pahang this season.

The Malaysians are hungry mode to win as the team bottom of the group after losing to Lebanon at Larkin Stadium in Johor Baru on June 13.

Tickets for the friendly will go on sale tomorrow morning priced at RM30 for adults and RM5 for children under 12.