Malaysia come from behind three times to score dramatic 6-5 victory over Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Malaysia scored a dramatic 6-5 come from behind victory over Indonesia to kick off the Asean Football Federation (AFF Futsal Championship) Group B campaign on a positive note today.

The match played at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, saw Mohd Ridzwan Bakri score a brace, including the winner in the second half to overcome a two-goal deficit against the Indonesians.

The boys under coach Chiew Chun Yong put up a spirited display right from the start but fell behind to a Andri Kustiawan goal in the fifth minute before Abu Haniffa Hassan scored to level the tie.

Indonesia, ranked 45th in the world struck twice in quick succession to take a 3-1 lead through Randy Satria Mushar (10th min) and Syahidansyah Lubis (11th min) but three minutes later Malaysia also struck twice within a minute (14th min) through Mohd Azwann Ismail and Muhammad Azri Rahman to make it 3-3.

Once again Indonesia pulled away when Ardy Dwi Suwardy struck in the 15th and 19th minutes to give his team a 5-3 lead during the break.

The break seemed to have provided the much needed tonic for the Malaysian squad as they came out like wounded tigers to score three goals to walk out with the victory.

Mohd Ridzwan made it 4-5 in the 26th minute followed by another strike from Akmarulnizam Idris a minute later before Mohd Ridzwan stepped up to make it 6-5 in the 29th minute to ensure all three points.

Malaysia were drawn in Group B with 2010 champion Indonesia, Myanmar and Laos while the host and defending champion Thailand head Group A with Brunei and Timor Leste for company.

The National squad play Laos tomorrow before taking on Myanmar on Wednesday.

Malaysia, losing finalist in three previous editions — 2003, 2005 and 2010 — are hoping to clinch the title for the first time.

A delighted Chun Yong said: “Today as we can see it was such a close match, obviously Indonesia scored all the five goals through counter attacks because they have the ability and speed which is better than us.

“But I have to say my boys also did a very good job especially in the second half in order to win this match. They held their nerves and followed the tactical and team strategy very well,” he said. — Bernama