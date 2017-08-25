Malaysia collects one shooting bronze on fifth day

PETALING JAYA, Aug 25 — It was a disappointing day at the Malaysian shooting camp when the squad claimed only a bronze medal on the fifth day of competition in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the National Shooting Range in Subang near here today.

The bronze was contributed by Muhammad Zubair Mohammad in the 50m rifle three positions with 432.1 points.

Napis Tortungpanich of Thailand set a new SEA Games record of 444.7 points to clinch the gold while Vietnam’s Nguyen Duy Hoang took the silver with 441.9 points.

Another Malaysian shooter Mohd Lutfi Othman was placed sixth out of eight contestants with 401.1 points.

In the women’s 10m air rifle, national shooter Nur Izazi Rosli, came out fourth with 201.1 points while compatriot, Shahera Rahim Raja was in the fifth place with 179.9 points.

Singapore’s Martina Lindsay P Veloso bagged the gold with a new SEA Games record of 247.7 points while compatriot Jasmine Ser Xiang Wei took the silver and the bronze went to Nawinda Kasemkiatthai of Thailand. — Bernama