Malaysia clinches yet another wushu SEA Games gold

Tuesday August 22, 2017
11:10 AM GMT+8

Loh Jack Chang has won the gold medal in the men's taijiquan competition with a score of 9.66 points. ― Bernama picLoh Jack Chang has won the gold medal in the men's taijiquan competition with a score of 9.66 points. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― Malaysia's Loh Jack Chang won the gold medal in the men's taijiquan competition today.

This is Loh’s second SEA Games gold medal and the sixth for Malaysia in the wushu competition.

Loh, who hails from Sarawak, won with a score of 9.66 points.

Singapore’s Samuel Han won the silver with 9.52 points while Myanmar's Htet Khant Min got bronze with 9.36.

