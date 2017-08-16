Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Malaysia clinches first win in men’s water polo

Wednesday August 16, 2017
03:47 PM GMT+8

Malaysia’s Tan Tsien Hann aims at the Philippines goal in the men’s water polo second round match between Malaysia and the Philippines at Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil. ― Bernama picMalaysia’s Tan Tsien Hann aims at the Philippines goal in the men’s water polo second round match between Malaysia and the Philippines at Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 ― Malaysia secured a slim 8-7 win over the Philippines in the second match of the men's water polo competition at the National Aquatic Centre, Kuala Lumpur Sports City, here, today.

“After yesterday's 3-4 defeat to Indonesia, the players played very well today and improved their game. But after they were leading by four goals, the players were a bit relaxed and started making mistakes,” national coach Voon Yong Hui told reporters after the match.

In today’s match Fam Jia Yi's hat trick helped Malaysia to get their morale- boosting win ahead of their next match against Thailand.

“I have no pressure when we missed the penalty because I believed that my teammates will come back. For our next match against Thailand, we have been preparing for about nine months for the SEA Games and I'm quite sure we can win. A win would give us a chance to win a medal,” said Jia Yi.

The Malaysia men's team, whose last podium finish was at the 2005 SEA Games and best achievement of a silver medal in 1991, will next face Thailand (Friday) and Singapore (Sunday). ― Bernama

