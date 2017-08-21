Malaysia clinches first gold in women’s artistic gymnastics

File picture of Farah Ann Abdul Hadi performing on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastics team final at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Singapore June 7, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Malaysian women’s artistic team tossed and tumbled their way gracefully to clinch their first gold medal in the SEA Games tonight.

Nur Eli Ellina Azmi, Lavinia Michelle Raymund Jayadev, Tan Ing Yueh, Tracie Ang, Farah Ann Abdul Hadi and Nur Azira Aziri repeated Malaysia’s success in the 2015 Singapore SEA Games on home soil at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), here.

The squad accumulated 200.950 points, edging leading contender Singapore who collected 190.050 points through Kelsie Yasmin Muir, Zeng Qiyan, Nadine Joy Nathan, Colette Chan Wan Xuan, Tan Sze En and Togawa Mei.

Indonesia spearheaded by Armartiani, Rifda Irfanaluthfi, Tazsa Miranda Devira and Amalia Fauziah Nurun Nubuwah settled for bronze with 186.850 points.

Six countries — Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore — participated in the team event, whereby gymnasts collected points through the vault, uneven bars, beam and floor exercise routines.

Coach Ng Shu Wai said it was a very special moment for him because his team’s blood, sweat and tears for the past two years had paid off.

“We were very nervous as some girls had serious injuries but we tried our best... We are very happy with what we achieved tonight and hope we can achieve more in the individual events tomorrow (Aug 22),” he said.

Farah Ann told reporters that she felt ecstatic as the team wanted to retain their gold medal and make Malaysia proud.

“We wanted to do this not for ourselves but for our country,” said Farah Ann, who topped the points ranking in the uneven bars routine with 13.300 points, as well as in the floor exercise with 12.600 points.

Meanwhile, gymnastics team manager Azmi Hassan was overcome by emotions when his daughter, Nur Eli Ellina was receiving her gold medal from Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“I was not able to witness Eli receive her first gold in Singapore as her mother was bedridden (due to cervical cancer) at the time. I am certain my late wife would be so proud of Eli if she was seated beside me just now,” said Azmi. — Bernama