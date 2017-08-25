Malaysia clinch first indoor hockey medal

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Malaysia clinched the bronze medal in women’s indoor hockey after defeating Singapore 3-1 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here today.

Thailand took the gold after edging Indonesia 4-1 in the final at the same venue.

Tikhamphorn Sakunpithak who completed a hat-trick in the 20th, 27th and 31st minutes, said she was ecstatic for having helped Thailand win the gold.

“It was a very good fight between our team and our opponent Indonesia,” the 29-year old senior hockey player told Bernama.

Malaysia scored as early as the third minute after converting a penalty stroke through Nur Aisyah Yaacob, followed by a field goal from Noorain Mohd Arshad six minutes later while Qasidah Najwa Muhammad Halimi finished off Singapore by converting a penalty corner in the 20th minute.

Coach Iman Gobinathan told reporters after the match that the squad was initially nervous before the playoff but they managed to pull through.

Meanwhile, team captain Nor Izaidah Ibrahim said her team had given the best in the competition and today’s match.

Indoor hockey was among sports that made the SEA Games debut, with ice hockey, ice skating and cricket.

Five countries namely Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines competed in the women’s indoor hockey event held since August 21. — Bernama