Malaysia claim bronze in ice hockey

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Philippines created their own history by winning the first ice hockey gold medal of the SEA Games after beating Thailand 5-4 in the final last night.

The Philippines finished the round robin competition with 11 points while Thailand took the silver with nine points.

Malaysia clinched the bronze medal after beating Singapore 8-2.

Ice hockey was introduced in the SEA Games programme for the first time. — Bernama