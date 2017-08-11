Malaysia capable of beating SEA Games target of 111 gold medals, says Mazlan Ahmad

The Malaysia team displaying their official jersey for the upcoming 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL20167). — Foto BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The national contingent is seen as capable of delivering more than the target of 111 gold medals based on the current performance of athletes in the international scene to become the 29th SEA Games (KL2017) overall champions.

Former National Sports Council (MSN) director-general Datuk Wira Mazlan Ahmad said the target announced by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday was realistic.

“Setting a target is not easy, one needs to be cautious and confident. This is because we do not want it to haunt us if we failed to meet the mark.

“I believe the target is reasonable but we think the contingent will surpass 111 gold medals,” he told Bernama.

Mazlan who was the contingent head of 2001 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, said the national contingent then achieved 111 gold medals compared to its target of 82 before the Games began.

“This year there are more sports compared to 2001. So there is a good chance to exceed the target of 111 gold medals,” he said.

The 29th SEA Games will be officially held from Aug 19 to 30 with football and netball starting on Aug 14. — Bernama