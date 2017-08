Malaysia beat Singapore 2-1 in SEA Games football

Singaporean goalkeeper Muhammad Zharfan Rohaizad failed to save the shot by Malaysia’s Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih who broke the deadlock during the SEA Games football match at Shah Alam Stadium August 16, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Malaysia scored a second straight win the the SEA Games football when it defeated Singapore 2-1 in the men’s Group A match at the Shah Alam Stadium tonight.

Substitute players Nor Azam Abdul Azih and N. Thanabalan scored a goal each in the second half as Malaysia made a comeback after Singapore took the lead in the first half.

Malaysia will face Myanmar next Monday at the same venue.