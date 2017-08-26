Malaysia bags men’s and women’s individual Poomsae gold

Malaysian Taekwondo athlete Yap Khim Wen in action to win a gold medal in Women's Poomase Individual final at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― The National squad’s intensive training in South Korea paid off handsomely as Malaysia swept both the men’s and women’s individual Poomsae gold and silver medals on the first day of the SEA Games taekwondo competition at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, here today.

The two gold medals won today met Taekwondo Malaysia’s (TM) target of two gold medals in Poomsae on the first day while another two gold medals are targetted from Kyorugi, (men’s feather weight Under 68kg and women’s Under 49kg).

The first gold medal was won by Yap Khim Wen in the women’s individual Poomsae with 8.30 points followed by Kidavone Philavong from Laos (7.87) and Singapore’s Chelsea Ann Sim Shu Zhen (7.78).

Chew Wei Yan added the second from the men’s Poomsae individual event after collecting 8.29 points.

Meanwhile, the two silver medals were contributed by the mixed team competition in Poomsae through Yap Khim Wen/Yong Jin Khun with 8.18 points and Poomsae trios event comprising Chew Wei Yan/Kok Jun Ee/Yong Jin Kun with 8.34 points.

In the 2015 Singapore SEA Games, the Malaysian taekwondo squad returned with three silver and three bronze medals. ― Bernama