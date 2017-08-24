Malaysia bags gold, bronze on fourth day of shooting

National shooter Muhammad Ezuan Nasir Khan is ecstatic after winning the gold medal in 50m Rifle Prone in KL SEA Games (KL2017) at Subang National Shooting Range in Subang Jaya August 24, 2017. — Bernama pic PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Malaysia raked in another gold and bronze medals on the fourth day of shooting competition at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the National Shooting Range in Subang, near here today.

National shooter Muhd Ezuan Nasir Khan won the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle prone event and set a new SEA Games record with 242.8 points to erase the previous record of 206.3 points set by Supalerk Wijan of Thailand in the 2015 Singapore SEA Games.

Singapore’s Ong Jun Hong took the silver after scoring 239.5 points while the bronze went to Kaung Htike of Myanmar with 220.2 points.

Veteran national shooter, Bibiana Ng Pei Chin settled for a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event after recording 212 points.

“This is an achievement as I have not been winning any medals in the individual events at SEA Games after Laos or Myanmar,” said the police officer who was making her ninth SEA Games appearance.

The event was won by May Poe Wah of Myanmar with 234.4 points while Vietnam’s Lee Thi Linh took the silver with 232.2 points.

Another Malaysian participant, Joseline Cheah Lee Yean was placed fourth among eight shooters.

Earlier national Olympic shooter Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi flopped in the women’s 50m rifle prone finishing second last among nine contestants with a score of 601.7 points.

Defending champions Ratchadaporn Plengsaengthong of Thailand retained the gold after collecting 619.8 points followed by compatriot Supamas Wankaew with the silver (617.7 points) and Amparo Teresa Acuna of Philippines taking the bronze (612.9 points).

Two more gold medals will be up for grabs on the fifth day tomorrow in the women’s 10m air rifle and men’s 50m rifle three positions. — Bernama