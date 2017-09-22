Malaysia bag three more gold medals in swimming at Asean Para Games

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― The national swimming squad concludes the Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games with another three gold medals from 10 final events competed today at the Bukit Jalil National Aquatic Centre.

The country’s first gold medal came through Anderson Jamba who easily defeated W. Napat from Thailand in the 150-metre men’s individual medley category.

Anderson also improved the previous record of 3 minutes 49.01 seconds held by fellow compatriot Wong Chee Kin at Manila in 2005 with a new record of 3 minutes 22.21 seconds while there was no silver or bronze medalists as only two competitors took part in the event.

Fraidden Dawan continued to bring cheers when he also took home a gold medal in the 200-metre men’s individual medley with a new record of 2:30.67s, erasing his previous record of 2:32.46s attained in Indonesia in 2011.

The silver medal was won by Myanmar swimmer, Aung Phone with 2:40.41s while the bronze medal went to Yav Vannak of Cambodia with 2:56.64s.

Anderson proceeded his brilliant performance today when he made a surprise second personal gold win, the third for Malaysia’s swimming squad in the 50-metre men’s breaststroke category.

He clocked a time of 52.06s to grab the gold medal, with K. Charkorn from Thailand trailing behind with 55.90s for the silver medal and Ha Van Hiep from Vietnam with 56.99s to win the bronze medal.

Overall, the national swimming squad won nine gold medals, 17 silver medals and 10 bronze medals out of the 84 gold medals vied. ― Bernama