Malaysia bag three gold, three silver on first day of wushu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Malaysian wushu exponents started their 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) campaign in style, bagging three gold and three silver medals on the first day of the competition at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today.

During the morning sessions,Yeap Wai Kin accumulated 9.67 points to upset his compatriot and World Cup winner Wong Weng Son for the gold in the men’s optional jianshu (sword) event. Wong took the silver with 9.65 points.

Malaysia had a chance to double the gold in the women’s optional jianshu through Phoon Eyin, but Vietnam’s Duong Thuy Vi retained her crown for a second successive time.

Duong, the 2013 World Champion and 2014 Asian Games gold medallist, claimed the gold with 9.67 points, followed by Phoon with a mere 0.04 points behind while Singapore’s Fung Hui Xin took the bronze with 9.60 points.

Meanwhile in the Women’s Gunshu category, Vietnam’s Hoang Thi Phuong Giang clinched the gold with 9.64 points while Malaysia’s Loh Ying Ting and Indonesia’s Felda Elvira Santoso took the silver and bronze with 9.63 and 9.62 points respectively.

A total of five gold medals were at stake in the wushu arena today.

In the evening sessions, National wushu exponents Loh Jack Chang and Diana Bong Siong Lin each secured a gold for Malaysia.

Loh garnered 9.67 points in the men’s taijijian event to edge Indonesia’s Bobie Valentinus Gunawan who took the silver with 9.65 points.

In the women’s nanquan event, Diana Bong collected the gold with 9.66 points, beating Myanmar’s Myint Aye Thitsar who took the silver with 9.64 points and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuc Anh who claimed the bronze with 9.63 points.

A total of six gold will be at stake for the second day of the competition tomorrow. — Bernama