Malaysia bag silver in final weightlifting event

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The national weightlifting squad closed their campaign at the 29th SEA Games (KL2017) today with a silver in the 8 kg category via Mohamad Fazrul Azrie Mohdad.

Making his Games debut, Mohamad Fazrul lifted an overall load of 323 kg comprising 141 kg in snatch and 182 kg in the clean and jerk.

His clean and jerk effort set a new national record which erased the 181 kg he cleared in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan in May.

Nonetheless he was disappointed at failing to better his snatch discipline following knee and shoulder injuries.

“In the clean and jerk, I was determined to set a new national record which I held regardless of what will happen to me,” he told reporters at the final KL2017 event at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today.

With today’s success, he hoped to put up an even better performance at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia next year.

In this regard, the event’s gold medalist Pornchai Lobsi of Thailand lifted an overall load of 337 kg which made up of 146 kg in the snatch and 191 in the clean and jerk.

He also rewrote the SEA Games clean and jerk record of 190 kg held by compatriot Pitaya Tibnoke in 2013.

The bronze went to Hoang Tan Tai of Vietnam with an overall load of 322 kg (145 kg snatch and 177 kg clean & jerk). — Bernama