Malaysia bag silver, bronze in badminton mixed doubles

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — National mixed doubles Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai settled for the silver medal after losing to their Thai opponents at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) today.

The gold went to Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai after taming the national pair 21-15, 22-20 at Arena Axiata in Bukit Jalil here.

Another mixed doubles of Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See shared the bronze medal with another Thai pair, Bodin Isara-Savitree Amitrapai.

Earlier Peng Soon-Yee See lost to Dechapol-Sapsiree 16-21, 21-18, 21-23 while Soon Huat-Shevon beat Bodin-Savitree 18-21, 26-24, 21-18 in the semi-finals on Monday. — Bernama