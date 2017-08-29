Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia bag silver, bronze in badminton mixed doubles

Tuesday August 29, 2017
02:39 PM GMT+8

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — National mixed doubles Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai settled for the silver medal after losing to their Thai opponents at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) today.

The gold went to Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai after taming the national pair 21-15, 22-20 at Arena Axiata in Bukit Jalil here.  

Another mixed doubles of Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See shared the bronze medal with another Thai pair, Bodin Isara-Savitree Amitrapai.

Earlier Peng Soon-Yee See lost to Dechapol-Sapsiree 16-21, 21-18, 21-23 while Soon Huat-Shevon beat Bodin-Savitree 18-21, 26-24, 21-18 in the semi-finals on Monday. — Bernama

