Malaysia bag 22 gold medals in cycling at Asean Para Games

(From left) National athletes Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Zonis, Muhammad Amin Najmi Romzi, Muhammad Khairul Adha Rasol and Muhammad Afiq Afify Rizan pose with their medals at the APG KL2017 in Nilai September 17, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 — Malaysia’s para road cycling squad ended their Asean Para Games campaign today with 22 gold out of 26 events contested.

The team got six out of seven medals up for grabs at a mass start event at Dataran Putrajaya here earlier today.

The gold medallists are Azlia Syafinaz Zais with her pilot Aidillina Adilla J Sam (division B women), Lim Tao Keong (division H1-H5), Najib Turano (C4) and Zuhairie Tarmizi (division C5).

Malaysia also claimed the podium in two events: Division C1, C2, C3 and division B men.

The division C 1-3 gold was won by Syazwan Rosdi, while Adi Raimie Amizazahan took silver and Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin the bronze.

The division B men gold was won by Aiman Asyraf Bajuri with his pilot Faizal Mohamed Noh.

Khairul Nizam Ali and Khairul Hazwan Waha, the para cyclists who suffered injuries on September 7 while undergoing training on a highway, also had their moments on the podium.

Khairul Nizam and his pilot Hafiz Sufian snagged silver and Khairul Hazwan and his pilot Rauf Nur Misbah took the bronze.

Earlier today, the team won 12 gold medals in the track events.

Yesterday, Malaysia won four gold medals in the para Games, making it a total of 22 gold medals.