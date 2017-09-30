Malaysia Athletics Federation bid to host 2018 Asian Grand Prix

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 ― The Malaysia Athletics Federation (MAF) will be sending its bid to the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) to organise one of the circuits of the Asian Grand Prix Athletics next year.

Its president Datuk Karim Ibrahim said he would be submitting the proposal when attending the AAA Council meeting in Jordan soon.

"We will seek the government's support to organise several Asian level competitions such as Asian Grand Prix and the Asian Athletics Championships next year.

“The move is triggered by the presence of several athletes of calibre such as Khairul Hafiz Jantan and high jumper, Nauraj Singh Randhawa who were in action at the World Championships in London recently,” he said.

Karim told reporters after chairing the 14th MAF Annual General Meeting here today.

In this regard, he claimed national athletes based in the state could not undergo regular training at certain venues which had to give way to other activities.

Without mentioning the state, Karim stressed the matter made it difficult for MAF affliated members to hold state level meets especially to scout for new talents in athletics.

“Many stadiums were used for other activities and they (MAF affliated members) had to cancel their programmes at the last minute to give way to other events.

“We hope to seek the good office of the state government to give leeway to our affliated member to use the facilities at certain venues without any disruption,” said Karim.

Meanwhile, Karim announced that the governing body would be sending its official application to the Youth and Sports Ministry soon to realise the need of having its own athletics stadium.

He stressed that an athletics stadium would facilitate MAF in conducting activities or organising international championships without the need to rent venues in future. ― Bernama