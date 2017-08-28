Malaysia assured of badminton women’s singles gold

File picture of Goh Jin Wei after a match against Carolina Marin in Kunshan May 18, 2016. Goh will meet fellow Malaysian Soniia Cheah in the women's singles final tomorrow. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The women’s badminton singles gold medal of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games is safely in Malaysia’s hands as Soniia Cheah and Gon Jin Wei set up an all-Malaysian final tomorrow.

“It does not matter whether Soniia or I win, the gold medal will go to Malaysia,” said 17-year-old Goh after her semi-final match at Arena Axiata.

Jin Wei booked her final berth after defeating Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-9, 10-21, 21-18 while Soniia subdued Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 22-20, 21-13 in the other semi-finals.

Malaysia last clinched the gold in the 2003 SEA Games in Vietnam via Datin Wong Mew Choo.

In men’s doubles, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi thrashed Bodin Isara-Nipitphon Phuanghuapet of Thailand 21-12, 21-15 to meet another Thai pair, Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh in the final.

Mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai beat Bodin Isara-SavitreeAmitrapai of Thailand 18-21, 26-24, 21-18 and will meet Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattananchai in the final.

The Thai finalists stopped another Malaysian pair, Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See 21-16, 18-21, 23-21.

Women’s doubles Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei crashed out of the semi-finals after losing to Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand), 17-21, 22-20, 21-17. — Bernama