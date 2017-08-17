Malaysia add another silver in chinlone after losing to Thailand

National Chinlone player Izuan Afendi Azlan (centre) in action during the Chinlone Event 1 (Non-Repetation Primary) at Stadium Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysia’s attempt to add another gold medal from chinlone failed in the (non-repetition-primary) after losing to Thailand in the final at the Titiwangsa Indoor Stadium, here tonight.

Malaysia, chasing Thailand’s 363 points, had to be satisfied with the silver medal after managing only 300 points.

Brunei and Cambodia were awarded bronze medals respectively as losing semifinalists.

The silver won tonight saw Malaysia finish the events today with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals while Myanmar clinched two gold medals while Thailand finished with one gold and a silver.

International Sepak Takraw Asia Federation (ISTAF) deputy president Boonchai Lorhpipat presented the prizes to winners.

Meanwhile, Malaysian chinlone team manager Mohd Husni Abdullah said the achievement here was the best for the squad especially after winning only a bronze at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore. — Bernama