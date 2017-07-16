Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Makarova and Vesnina cruise to women’s doubles title

Sunday July 16, 2017
10:57 AM GMT+8

Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova and Russia’s Elena Vesnina celebrate with their trophies after winning the women's doubles final against Taiwan’s Hao-Ching Chan and Romania’s Monica Niculescuat Wimbledon, July 16, 2017. — Reuters picRussia’s Ekaterina Makarova and Russia’s Elena Vesnina celebrate with their trophies after winning the women's doubles final against Taiwan’s Hao-Ching Chan and Romania’s Monica Niculescuat Wimbledon, July 16, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 16 — Russians Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina won the Wimbledon women’s doubles title for the first time last night with a crushing 6-0 6-0 victory over the pairing of Taiwan’s Hao-Ching Chan and Romanian Monica Niculescu.

The second-seeded Russian pair have now won three of the grand slam events in doubles following their triumph at the French Open in 2013 and the US Open a year later.

The final lasted 54 minutes and the Russians, runners-up at the All England Club in 2015, had to save just two break points in the entire match against the pairing playing in their first season together.

The top-seeded duo of American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Lucie Safarova had to withdraw before the second round after Mattek-Sands suffered a severe injury in a singles match. — Reuters

