Mahut and Herbert put France ahead in Davis Cup semi-final

Saturday September 16, 2017
11:06 PM GMT+8

France’s Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert during their doubles match against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic And Nenad Zimonjic in Lille, France, September 16, 2017 ― Reuters picFrance’s Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert during their doubles match against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic And Nenad Zimonjic in Lille, France, September 16, 2017 ― Reuters picLILLE, France, Sept 16 ― France took a 2-1 lead at home to Serbia in their Davis Cup semi-final when Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut beat Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic 6-1 6-2 7-6(3) in the doubles today.

Herbert and Mahut, who together have won two grand slam doubles titles, lost only two points on serve in the first set and were barely troubled in a one-sided match on indoor clay at Pierre Mauroy stadium.

They did lose their focus in the third set after opening a 5-2 lead, but they played a near perfect tiebreak to seal the win on their first match point.

Serbia took the first point in the tie when Dusan Lajovic beat Lucas Pouille in four sets before Jo-Wilfried Tsonga levelled it up by beating Laslo Djere in straight sets.

Tsonga is set to face Lajovic in a potentially decisive reverse singles rubber tomorrow.

Belgium are hosting Australia in the other semi-final. ― Reuters

