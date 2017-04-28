Last updated Friday, April 28, 2017 10:07 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Madrid on ‘high risk’ alert for European derby

Friday April 28, 2017
08:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Asean chief: South China Sea code with China must be legally bindingAsean chief: South China Sea code with China must be legally binding

The Edit: ‘La La Land’ director Chazelle to helm ‘The Eddy’The Edit: ‘La La Land’ director Chazelle to helm ‘The Eddy’

Human rights group: Detainees found in ‘secret closet’ in PhilippinesHuman rights group: Detainees found in ‘secret closet’ in Philippines

The Edit: Nasa’s Cassini flies inside Saturn’s rings and beams back imagesThe Edit: Nasa’s Cassini flies inside Saturn’s rings and beams back images

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture shows Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo missing a chance to score during their Spanish Liga match against FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, April 23, 2017. — Reuters picFile picture shows Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo missing a chance to score during their Spanish Liga match against FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, April 23, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, April 28 — More than 2,000 security officers will oversee Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final, first leg with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, the Madrid local government confirmed today.

“Given it is a Champions League match, it is considered high risk and security will be reinforced,” the local government said in a statement.

Unlike league matches between the two where away allocations are restricted to a few hundred tickets, Uefa rules mean Atletico will have a large travelling support of around 4,000 at the 80,000 capacity Santiago Bernabeu.

The number of security personnel will be even higher than Madrid’s last European home game against Bayern Munich when riot police clashed with visiting fans at half-time.

There were also violent clashes before Atletico’s quarterfinal home tie between police and Leicester City fans, eight of whom were handed suspended four-month jail sentences.

Uefa has also vowed to reinforce security around Champions League games following a triple bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of their quarterfinal, first leg with Monaco. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline