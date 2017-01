Lyon sign Dutch winger Depay from United

Depay struggled for playing time at Old Trafford this season following the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager. ― Reuters picLYON, Jan 20 — Lyon have completed the signing of Netherlands international Memphis Depay from Manchester United, the French club confirmed today.

Depay will be presented to the media at a press conference later today and could make his debut in Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash at home to Marseille.

The 22-year-old joined United from PSV Eindhoven in June 2015, but the winger struggled for playing time at Old Trafford this season following the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager. — AFP