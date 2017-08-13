Lukaku scores on Man United debut

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku scores their first goal during their Premier League match against West Ham United in Manchester August 13, 2017. — Reuters picMANCHESTER, Aug 13 — Romelu Lukaku marked his Premier League debut for Manchester United with a first half goal against West Ham as the Belgian striker began repaying his British record transfer fee.

United manager Jose Mourinho splashed out £75 million (RM416.9 million) to sign Lukaku from Everton in the close-season and the 24-year-old needed just 33 minutes to get off the mark for his new club.

Accelerating on Marcus Rashford’s pass, Lukaku drilled a powerful strike in off the post to put United ahead in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford. — AFP