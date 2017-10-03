Lukaku denies Beverly Hills party charge

Lukaku is the Premier League’s top scorer this season with seven goals. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku entered a not guilty plea yesterday after being cited for holding a rowdy party at his rented Beverly Hills mansion in July.

A lawyer for Lukaku, who was not required to be in court in Los Angeles, entered the plea on the player’s behalf during a brief hearing before commissioner Jane Godfrey.

The case was adjourned for a pre-trial hearing at Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on November 21. Lukaku can opt not to appear in court for the misdemeanor case.

Beverly Hills Police Department said earlier this year Lukaku was issued with a citation for excessive noise.

It came after police officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location.

The Belgian international — who clinched a money-spinning transfer to Manchester United from Everton in July — had been staying in Los Angeles with France and Manchester United star Paul Pogba on holiday.

Lukaku is the Premier League’s top scorer this season with seven goals. — AFP