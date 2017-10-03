Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Lukaku denies Beverly Hills party charge

Tuesday October 3, 2017
07:16 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

US sports stars left reeling after deadly Vegas shootingUS sports stars left reeling after deadly Vegas shooting

Las Vegas shooting is an act of ‘pure evil’, says TrumpLas Vegas shooting is an act of ‘pure evil’, says Trump

Islamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter recent Muslim convertIslamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter recent Muslim convert

Twin suicide bombings hit police station at Syria’s DamascusTwin suicide bombings hit police station at Syria’s Damascus

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Lukaku is the Premier League’s top scorer this season with seven goals. ― Reuters picLukaku is the Premier League’s top scorer this season with seven goals. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku entered a not guilty plea yesterday after being cited for holding a rowdy party at his rented Beverly Hills mansion in July.

A lawyer for Lukaku, who was not required to be in court in Los Angeles, entered the plea on the player’s behalf during a brief hearing before commissioner Jane Godfrey.

The case was adjourned for a pre-trial hearing at Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on November 21. Lukaku can opt not to appear in court for the misdemeanor case.

Beverly Hills Police Department said earlier this year Lukaku was issued with a citation for excessive noise. 

It came after police officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location. 

The Belgian international — who clinched a money-spinning transfer to Manchester United from Everton in July — had been staying in Los Angeles with France and Manchester United star Paul Pogba on holiday.

Lukaku is the Premier League’s top scorer this season with seven goals. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline