LTDL2018: WorldTour status no guarantee for elite team’s domination

LTDL Chief Executive Officer M Kumaresan during a press conference on February 15, 2018 in conjunction with the introduction of a new route for the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTDL) 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — If previous races are anything to go by, it is clear that being a WorldTour team does not guarantee that the elite team will dominate a particular race, as Professional Continental or Continental teams are also more than capable of winning.

The Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2018 tournament features two WorldTour teams, namely Dimension Data and Astana, but the Continental Professional teams, who have confirmed their participations, are no less impressive, with the likes of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani CSF, Manzana Postobon, Wilier Triestina and Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling.

LTdL 2018 organisers, in a statement, said the eight-day race, which excludes a climb to Genting Highlands, would still be a challenging one as the route to Cameron Highlands would nonetheless test the mental and physical prowess of each rider.

“The 23rd edition of the race has its own draw, as Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF), who has a record of 18 stage wins in LTdL , is set to return, looking to add to his tally.

“Guardini is expected to take on several other speedsters, including 33-year-old Manuel Belletti (Androni) who has won a Grand Tour stage in the Giro d’Italia in 2010, and has donned the jersey of top team AG2R,” the statement said.

A total of 22 WorldTour, Professional Continental, Continental and national teams have confirmed their participations in LTdL 2018, which will cover a total distance of 1,341km, involving eight states in Peninsular Malaysia.

The 2.HC (hors category) race is being organised by Ciclista Sports, with full cooperation from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. — Bernama