Long signs new three-year deal at Burnley

Saturday August 5, 2017
05:48 PM GMT+8

Burnley’s Kevin Long scores their second goal against Preston North End in Preston, England, July 25, 2017. — Reuters picBurnley’s Kevin Long scores their second goal against Preston North End in Preston, England, July 25, 2017. — Reuters picBURNLEY, Aug 5 — Burnley defender Kevin Long has signed a new three-year contract to extend his seven-year stay at Turf Moor, the Premier League club said today.

The 26-year-old Ireland international is Burnley’s longest-serving player, even if he has spent much of his time at the club out on loan to other sides.

“I am delighted. It’s been going on for quite a while now so it’s nice to get it signed and look forward to the next three years,” Long told the club’s website. 

“I’ve been here a long time and probably haven’t played as much as I’d have liked, so hopefully in the next three years I can play a lot more and go from strength to strength.”

Burnley will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to champions Chelsea on August 12. — Reuters

