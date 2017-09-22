Long jump champion Wong makes wondrous return at Asean Para Games

Long jump champion Wong Kar Gee left athletics for eight years. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― Men’s T11/12 (visual impairment) long jump champion Wong Kar Gee started losing his eyesight at age eight to Stargardt disease (Macular dystrophy causing degeneration of retina).

It didn’t deter him from winning the triple jump MSSM (Malaysian Schools Sports Council) at 18 for Sabah alongside able bodied athletes.

“My eyesight is blurry, I can’t see clearly but with help from my coach for the run-up, I managed to win,” said Wong.

He then went to Trinity College in Melbourne to study project management, came back four years later and worked in his family’s business.

He heard about the Asean Para Games early this year and it was a mad dash to get prepared after laying off for a total of eight years.

“I feel relief as it’s my first games and my biggest competition,” said Wong. “My personal best was 6.82 and today I hit 6.98m. It was quite a surprise,” he said.

Visually impaired jumpers have their coach or handler stand on the jumping board and either clap, stomp their feet or use their voice or sound to guide their run-up as the athlete leaps to glory.

“Honestly everyone expected me to win, but I wasn’t sure,” he chuckled.

“My next goal is to increase my jump and make the Asian Games next year,” said the 26-year-old Sabahan.

“When I told my family I was going to start competitive jumping again they gave me their blessings. They said ‘go and do what you want’. I’m indebted to them and I’m glad I can repay their faith.”