LMFA urges Kelantan FA to review decision to relieve Marcote from head coach role

ALOR SETAR, March 31 — The Lang Merah Fans Association (LMFA), which is among the main Kedah football supporters’ clubs, wants the decision to relieve Ramon Marcote from his duties as head coach to be reviewed, claiming it was made in haste.

LMFA deputy chairman Mohd Syakrunaim Ismail said the decision was also unfair for Marcote, as the team had only played five matches so far this season, with the first half of the league expected to end only in May.

“We urge the KFA management to hear our voice as well as 21 LMFA affiliated clubs nationwide, so we want the decision to be reviewed for the future of Kedah football.

“If we look at it, it is a decision made in haste and Marcote should be given a chance to prove his ability at least till the first half ends in May,” he said at a press conference held here today, which was attended by about 100 members from the coalition of clubs.

On Wednesday, Kedah Football Association (KFA) chief executive officer Yusdi Madeinus Mohamad Yunus announced that Kedah assistant coach Mohd Nidzam Adzha Yusof was promoted as acting chief coach to succeed Marcote who had been given a new role as chief coach of KFA football development.

KFA president Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah in a statement earlier today said KFA had taken into account the views of all parties before making a decision to rest head coach Ramon Marcote, and hoped all parties would trust the KFA management to carry out some reshuffling to help revive the Red Eagles. — Bernama