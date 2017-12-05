Liyana takes two-shot lead in Ambank Junior Golf opening round

National golfer Liyana Durisic took the lead in the opening round for the Girl’s 15-18 category of the 12th AmBank SportExcel International Junior Golf Championship 2017 today. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — National budding golfer, Liyana Durisic, took the lead in the opening round for the Girl’s 15-18 category of the 12th AmBank SportExcel International Junior Golf Championship 2017 at Glenmarie Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam, today.

Sixteen-year-old Liyana carded a three-under par 69.

Following the leader with two shots behind was Jenny Ham of Thailand and Malaysia’s Vinisha Gunaseelan stood in third place with a 74.

“I was nervous on the first tee, comforting myself that it would be a good day when I hooked my first shot into the trees. Although it was a pretty bad start, I motivated myself by remembering good shots and smiling all the way.

“I felt good afterwards and I try to limit any mistakes by playing it shot by shot. I crossed over with a one-under and managed to get two birdies on the 16th and 17th hole.

“I am really happy with my game today and hope to maintain my momentum for the next two days,” said a jubilant Liyana.

Meanwhile one of Malaysia’s top junior golfers and defending champion, Zubair Firdaus, who is playing under the Hills Australia banner, carded a two-under par 70 to top the Boy’s 15-18 category.

Three players — Chai Cheng Teck (Australia), Chris Chinapongse (Thailand) and Sheikh Abd Razak Sheikh Rawof (Malaysia) shared second place with identical scores of 74.

In the 13-14 category, Gabriel Hansel Hari of Indonesia and Pimmada Wongthanavimok of Thailand emerged as leaders on the opening round for the Boy’s and Girl’s division, respectively.

While China’s An Tong emerged as day one leader for Girl’s U-12 category and Pongsapak Laopakdee of Thailand topped the Boy’s U-12 category.

The tournament featured a total of 109 junior golfers and the Best Players from the Blue Tee (Boys 13-14 and 15-18 age group category) and White Tee (Girls 13-14 and 15-18 age group category) will be vying for the Tan Sri Azman Hashim trophy, named after the AmBank Group Chairman. — Bernama