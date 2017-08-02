Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Liverpool’s Sturridge does not need scan on thigh injury

Wednesday August 2, 2017
09:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Chinese man pays US$10,000 for vintage Macallan whisky shotThe Edit: Chinese man pays US$10,000 for vintage Macallan whisky shot

The Edit: John Boyega talks Princess Leia’s farewell in ‘The Last Jedi’The Edit: John Boyega talks Princess Leia’s farewell in ‘The Last Jedi’

The Edit: Check out this hilarious honest trailer for cult classic ‘Point Break’The Edit: Check out this hilarious honest trailer for cult classic ‘Point Break’

The Edit: ‘Little Pompeii’ uncovered in southeast FranceThe Edit: ‘Little Pompeii’ uncovered in southeast France

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge in action with Crystal Palace's Scott Dann during their Premier League Asia Trophy match in Hong Kong, July 19, 2017. — Reuters picLiverpool’s Daniel Sturridge in action with Crystal Palace's Scott Dann during their Premier League Asia Trophy match in Hong Kong, July 19, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 2 — Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will miss today’s pre-season Audi Cup final match against Atletico Madrid with a thigh injury but does not need a scan, the Premier League club said.

Sturridge, who has been blighted by recurring hip, thigh and calf injuries over the past few seasons, felt a pain in his thigh after scoring Liverpool’s final goal in their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich yesterday and was substituted immediately.

Liverpool said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) that the substitution was a precaution and they would continue to monitor the 27-year-old.

“There are currently no plans for a scan to take place in Germany,” the club added.

Sturridge said after the match that the injury was not serious and put it down to fatigue.

Liverpool play Athletic Bilbao in their final pre-season match on Saturday before kicking off their Premier League campaign at Watford on August 12. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline