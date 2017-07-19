Liverpool’s Stewart returns from tour amid Hull interest

Liverpool’s Kevin Stewart (left) in action with Stoke’s Peter Crouch at Anfield, London April 10, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, July 19 — Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart has left the Premier League club’s pre-season tour in Hong Kong and returned to Merseyside to seal what British media are reporting is a move to Championship side Hull City.

The clubs are reported to have agreed a fee of around ‎£8 million (RM44.7 million) with add-ons for the 23-year-old, who has made 20 senior appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.

Stewart signed a new five-year deal at Liverpool last November and played nine matches for the first team and 10 with the under-23 squad last season.

The clubs may be conducting a fair bit of business during this transfer window with Liverpool reported to be interested in Hull’s Scottish international left back Andrew Robertson. — Reuters