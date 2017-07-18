Liverpool’s Lucas set to join Lazio

Plymouth Argyle's David Fox (right) in English FA Cup third round replay action with Liverpool's Lucas Leiva at Plymouth January 18, 2017. — Reuters picROME, July 18 ― Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva looks set to join Lazio after the Serie A club yesterday posted a picture of the Brazilian having a medical on their official Twitter account.

British media said Liverpool had accepted a bid of £5 million (RM27.9 million) for Lucas, who was pictured on Sunday holding a Lazio scarf at an airport where he was mobbed by fans.

He is Liverpool's current longest-serving player after 10 years on Merseyside but was left out of the squad for Friday's friendly draw with Wigan Athletic to sort out his future.

The 30-year-old started 19 games in all competitions last season and has made a total of 346 appearances ― 247 in the Premier League ― since arriving from Gremio in 2007. ― Reuters