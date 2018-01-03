Liverpool’s Lallana aims to make up for lost time

Adam Lallana played 86 minutes of Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Burnley on New Year's Day. ― Reuters picLIVERPOOL, Jan 3 ― Midfielder Adam Lallana is ready to spearhead Liverpool's push for silverware this season after making his long-awaited first start of the season.

The England international, who sustained a thigh injury in the pre-season, played 86 minutes of Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Burnley on New Year's Day.

“It tests different parts of you, but I feel that I have learned so much from being out,” Lallana said.

“I have come back strong. I had a couple of little setbacks along the way with a minor blister and then a tight muscle but that's what happens.

“Maybe it is credit to the manager over the last few games, just holding me back. I was able to get some good training sessions in but I'm back now.”

The 29-year-old provided a series of tireless performance in the midfielder last season, scoring eight goals in 31 appearances.

With Liverpool currently on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, Lallana was relishing the prospect of delivering success in domestic and European competitions in the second half of the campaign.

“There's a lot to look forward to. We are in amongst the top four in the league and in the last 16 of the Champions League,” he added.

“There are so many great games to look forward to, like the FA Cup tie against Everton on Friday. I'm absolutely delighted to be back and part of a winning team again.” ― Reuters