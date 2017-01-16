Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 11:25 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Liverpool unlucky at ‘long ball’ United, Klopp says

Monday January 16, 2017
11:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

At least 5 dead in shooting at music festival at Mexico’s beach resortAt least 5 dead in shooting at music festival at Mexico’s beach resort

The Edit: Theresa May to feature in US Vogue spreadThe Edit: Theresa May to feature in US Vogue spread

Singaporean housewife hits RM24m jackpot with RM4 lottery ticketSingaporean housewife hits RM24m jackpot with RM4 lottery ticket

Stan Wawrinka survives to beat Klizan In Australian OpenStan Wawrinka survives to beat Klizan In Australian Open

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp walks off after the game against Manchester United at the Old Trafford in London January 15, 2017. — Reuters picLiverpool manager Juergen Klopp walks off after the game against Manchester United at the Old Trafford in London January 15, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 16 — Juergen Klopp feels Liverpool were unlucky to come away with just a point from yesterday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United, the manager claiming the home side were saved by “long ball” tactics.

The visitors led courtesy a first-half penalty from James Milner and with United struggling to breakdown a resolute Liverpool defence, Jose Mourinho brought on Marouane Fellaini and opted for a more direct route to goal.

The change in tactics worked as United sprayed a barrage of long balls into Liverpool’s penalty area in the final 10 minutes and finally scored the equaliser late on as Zlatan Ibrahimovic pounced on a Antonio Valencia cross.

“We were the better side. They play long balls in a wild game. We played the better football and had the better plan,” Klopp told British media.

“In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls — (to) Fellaini and Ibrahimovic — after 80 minutes high intense football it is really hard,” Klopp added.

“Usually you can accept a draw at Manchester United but I think after the entire 98 minutes we could have deserved a win.”

The draw put Liverpool third in the league, seven points behind Chelsea after 21 games, while sixth-placed United lost ground in the battle for the Champions League qualifying spots.

United next travel to Stoke City for a league game on Saturday, while Liverpool make the trip to face fourth-tier side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday.  — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline