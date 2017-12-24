Liverpool skipper Henderson out of Swansea clash with injury

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during a training session in Seville. Henderson will miss Tuesday’s Premier League game against Swansea City due to a hamstring injury. ― Reuters picLONDON, Dec 24 — Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will miss Tuesday’s Premier League game against Swansea City due to a hamstring injury, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Henderson, 27, was replaced by James Milner in the early stages of Friday’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal and Klopp is concerned that the England international could be ruled out for a chunk of Liverpool’s busy festive season schedule.

“The problem is that Hendo will not feature for sure, he is out,” Klopp told the club’s website. (www.liverpoolfc.com) — Reuters