Liverpool seal deal for Scotland’s Robertson

Liverpool have signed Andy Robertson from Hull City. — Reuters picLONDON, July 22 ― Liverpool have completed the signing of Scotland international left-back Andy Robertson from Hull City on a “long-term” deal, the Anfield club confirmed yesterday.

The Premier League giants will pay Hull an initial £8 million (RM44.5 million) for Robertson, with the deal potentially rising to £10 million with add-ons.

The Merseysiders haven't released the length of the former Dundee United player's contract.

After agreeing the fee with the Championship side on Wednesday, the Reds confirmed that Robertson passed his medical at the club's Melwood training complex on Friday afternoon.

“It feels a wee bit surreal just now. Obviously I’m delighted. There’s been a lot of speculation over the last couple of weeks but I’m glad that the deal’s finally been done and I’m a Liverpool player,” said the 23-year-old.

“My family are proud of what I’ve achieved so far and they’re all over the moon with the move, as well as me of course. We’re all just looking forward to being part of the Liverpool family now.

“There’s not many, if any, more special clubs than Liverpool. When you grow up as a kid you dream of playing with big clubs such as Liverpool and to make that a reality is a dream come true for me.”

Robertson leaves the relegated Tigers after three years following his arrival from Dundee United in a £2.8 million deal. He made 112 appearances for the East Yorkshire outfit.

The full-back, who has 15 Scotland caps, is Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's third summer signing, following the arrivals of Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah. ― AFP