Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Liverpool rest Coutinho, Firmino for Merseyside derby

Sunday December 10, 2017
11:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

South Korea announces new sanctions on North KoreaSouth Korea announces new sanctions on North Korea

The Edit: Culture and food at tangyuan-making event in IpohThe Edit: Culture and food at tangyuan-making event in Ipoh

After boycott calls, McDonald’s Malaysia refutes Israel tiesAfter boycott calls, McDonald’s Malaysia refutes Israel ties

Pro-Palestine march attracts thousands in Paris ahead of Netanyahu visitPro-Palestine march attracts thousands in Paris ahead of Netanyahu visit

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their first goal against Crystal Palace April 23, 2017. — Reuters picLiverpool’s Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their first goal against Crystal Palace April 23, 2017. — Reuters picLIVERPOOL, Dec 10 — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sprang a surprise as he left Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino on the bench for today’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

Coutinho and Firmino, who have scored nine Premier League goals between them this season, were shock omissions from the starting line-up at Anfield.

In total, Klopp made six changes from Liverpool’s midweek Champions League thrashing of Spartak Moscow. 

There are rare starts for forward Dominic Solanke, midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and defender Andrew Robertson, while Jordan Henderson also returned to the team.

“Dom’s good enough. There are a lot of English players on the pitch today so they know about the importance of the derby, for sure,” Klopp said.

“Dom is a footballer from head to toe, he is all around a really proper professional.

“It’s a part of the season where you have to make the changes when you can make the changes.

“I think all the Champions League sides, or Europa League sides, made a lot of changes in midweek.

“Their games, maybe they were not as important as ours was. We had to go through a very intense game.” — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline