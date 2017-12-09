Liverpool not just the ‘Fab Four’, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds fans after the match against Spartak Moscow. ― Reuters picLIVERPOOL, Dec 9 ― Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp claims there is more to his side than his devastating “Fab Four” attack ahead of tomorrow’s Merseyside derby with Everton.

The Beatles-inspired nickname has been given to the front quartet of Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane after some eye-catching performances this season.

However, Klopp believes the moniker denies recognition to the talent throughout the rest of Liverpool's squad.

“I said already I have no problem with nicknames like 'Fab Four' but that is disrespectful against all the other players,” said the German.

“We played a fantastic game at West Ham and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was involved.

“We didn't have Adam Lallana so far and I think he would fit fantastically in each group or band in this world.

“Also Daniel Sturridge, Dom Solanke and all these offensive players. That’s not fair on them.”

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson will be recalled to midfield after he was left out of the team which hammered Spartak Moscow 7-0 to progress to the Champions League knockout stage in midweek.

Klopp insists there were no hiddens reasons as to why Henderson did not feature against the Russians and believes he will be pivotal in the derby at Anfield.

“He is such an important player for us,” Klopp said.

“I want that everybody respects that Jordan is our skipper because he deserved it, because he is the right man for the job. But even a captain cannot play all the time ― that’s how it is.”

'Let the occasion overawe us'

Everton manager Sam Allardyce admits the first priority for his players in the match will be to “master” Liverpool's devastating attacking threat.

Liverpool have scored 40 goals in their last 11 matches in all competitions, and have scored 19 in their six-match unbeaten run that includes five wins.

Everton have not won at Anfield for 18 years, but it is Liverpool's current form rather than the burden of history which will influence Allardyce's tactical approach.

“It is about us handling that and that pressure and atmosphere,” he said.

“And handling a team that I have to admit is probably in the best form since Jurgen arrived and one of the best strike forces available in the Premier League.

“We certainly have to master that on Sunday before we can think can we get at Liverpool and get in the right areas to score a goal and not waste the possession we get and not let the occasion overawe us.

“All I can ask is the players to play their best game, it still might not be good enough against Liverpool because of the form they are in.” ― AFP