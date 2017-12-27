Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Liverpool footballer Flanagan charged with assault

Wednesday December 27, 2017
09:41 PM GMT+8

Flanagan (left) had been charged with 'common assault' following an incident in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on December 22. — Reuters picFlanagan (left) had been charged with 'common assault' following an incident in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on December 22. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 27 — An English professional footballer, Jon Flanagan, who plays for the Premier League club Liverpool, was charged with assault today following an incident in the city centre last Friday, police said.

The 24-year-old Liverpool defender was questioned by the police after being arrested in the early hours of Dec. 22.

A police spokesperson told Sky Sports that Flanagan had been charged with “common assault” following an incident in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on December 22.

He was released on conditional bail ahead of an appearance in a magistrates’ court on January 2.

“The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad. We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities,” Liverpool’s spokesperson told Reuters. — Reuters

